The Dusty May Era Begins at Michigan

Dusty May was named the new basketball coach at the University of Michigan less than two weeks ago. His introductory press conference was just a week ago. The former Florida Atlantic coach has yet to hire an assistant coach or add a player to Michigan’s near-bare roster. He’s barely had time to move into his new office. That’s not to say, however, that he hasn’t made an impact. May has already accomplished something that Juwan Howard and company were largely unable to do all season - gotten the Michigan fan base interested in basketball again.

To say it was a rough basketball season in Ann Arbor would be putting it mildly. The Wolverines completed their worst season in more than a half-century - maybe their worst in program history - winning just three conference games and finishing in last place in the Big Ten by a full four games.

But it was more than just losing, Michigan basketball was difficult to watch. Disjointed offensive sets, uninspired defensive efforts and second half collapses became the hallmark of this season’s Wolverine team.

Off the court, things weren’t any better, with one incident after another pointing to a deteriorating culture within the program. One such incident resulted in the departure of long time and highly esteemed strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson.

The poor play combined with the overall dysfunction surrounding the program proved too much for even the most ardent Michigan fans and interest and attendance fell to unprecedented lows. With Howard expected to return for a sixth season and with little help in terms of roster improvement on the way, it looked to be more of the same next year.

In other words, there was little reason for hope.

All that changed, however, when Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manual somewhat surprisingly relieved Howard of his coaching duties at the conclusion of the season. “It was the hardest thing I’ve had to do,” Manual said, “but the decision to do it was something that I came to because it was necessary.”

Give Manual credit. Criticized for failing to act swiftly in the past, Manual moved quickly in hiring May, considered by many to be the top target in this year’s coaching market. Manual did more than just act quickly, however. In hiring May, Manual may have found the perfect fit for Michigan.

One of the chief failings of Howard’s teams at Michigan was roster construction. In terms of fielding a diverse team (position-wise), accumulating the necessary depth and simply developing enough players capable of competing at the highest level.

That’s not to say that Howard couldn’t lure talent to Ann Arbor. He just couldn’t lure enough talent to stick around long enough to make a significant contribution on the court.

Recruiting stars and on-court performance don’t always go hand-in-hand, and Howard and Michigan were slow to find that out. Howard’s recruiting classes tended to be heavy on players with enough talent and promise to entice NBA scouts, but light on those who stayed long enough to make a positive impact. And those who did stay had trouble meshing to any appreciable degree or establishing a program identity.

Expect that to change under May.

It’s not that May won’t pursue top talent. “Our goal has always been to find the best players we can, and that will continue,” May said at his introductory press conference. “There’s no player we won’t go after.” But May stressed that his focus won’t strictly be on talent or recruiting stars, but rather on players that fit his system. “That’s the key,” May said, “getting players to fit our system.” And once on campus, “Our goal is to help them grow and develop be the best they can be.”

May went on to describe what can be expected from Michigan basketball under his watch. “Our goal is to be enjoyable to watch,” May said. “We want to win championships, but we also want to put fans in the seats and be easy on the eyes.”

“When you watch us play,” May continued, “You should see teamwork, you should see efficiency on both sides of the basketball. Our identity will be teamwork, passion, and togetherness.”

If that sounds familiar, it should. Because it’s not altogether different from what Michigan basketball looked like under former head coach John Beilein. In fact, listening to May at his introductory press conference, a lot of what he said sounded, well, sounded downright Beileinian.

And that’s not entirely a coincidence. Not only have Beilein and May spoken highly of each other, but Beilein was part of Michigan’s coaching search, meeting with May during the interview process.

“I asked him (Beilein) several questions about how he was able to sustain the success that he had, how they built it and what their recruiting philosophy was,” May said. “But more than anything, we just talked basketball and what we thought was the best way to win here.”

Beilein is the best basketball coach that Michigan has ever had. He led the Wolverines to two Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten tournament championships and two Final Fours - each time reaching the championship game. To compare May to Beilein - or to expect May to have the same level of success that Beilein had - is unfair. But to have a coach that not only seems to embody aspects of Beilein’s coaching philosophy - but also his personal ethos - is music to the ears of Michigan fans.

“I will represent this program with class and dignity,” May told reporters during his introductory press conference, “and that’s something that we’re never going to waver from.”

The Dusty May era has begun at Michigan. And for a starving basketball fan base, just in time.