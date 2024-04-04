Go Boilers

For many families in Indiana, households and families are divided up by which school you root for in basketball. On the edges, you see occasional households that bleed blue, families that love the birds of Louisville, some big catholic fans and Michigan and Sparty families that have transplanted from the mitten to the north. Those are by far the minority though.

Indiana is mostly split between Indiana University and Purdue University. Two rivals whose hatred goes back decades. It’s a rivalry that prompts “house divided” bumper stickers and flags should a Montague marry a Capulet.

For that reason, many Indiana Hoosier fans are in a state of cope. Many are upset that Purdue has gotten this far. You see, its difficult to watch your hated rival reach heights you wish you were at which is why most Hoosier fans will be cheering for the Wolfpack this weekend.

Me?

I’m rooting for Purdue.

I hear you now, screaming “blasphemy!” into your keyboards and screens. Many will question if I’m a true Hoosier fan. Some may even read the whole article. I assure you that I hear you, and I don’t care.

You see, I’ve often said on this site my fondness for Matt Painter, but I’ve never told you why. It’s not because of anything complicated really. He didn’t pay off my parents mortgages. He didn’t pull me out of a pool while I was drowning. He and the Purdue Basketball staff simply showed me one of the best days I’ve ever had with my dad.

In the summer of 2004, my dad decided to take me up to the Purdue Basketball Father and Son camp. I remember being a little confused as to why we weren’t going to the Indiana camp, but Dad informed me that this was a once in a lifetime chance. I didn’t know at the time that Gene Keady was retiring. I didn’t even know who Matt Painter was. I was only 11.

When we got there, I remember being in awe of Mackey. I’ve since been back, and it was still as neat as when I saw it the first time. The expansive gym fading into black. Lights on the court felt like a stage. It was so cool.

Before everything got kicked off though, we got to get our picture taken with Gene Keady and Matt Painter. I still have the picture. I still have the autographed ball. They were nothing short of funny, charismatic, and kind, even when they found out we were Hoosier fans.

The whole day was just simply a magical day. I felt bigger than life when I interacted with the college players. Interactions with players and staff were world class. I got to do college drills with college dudes. They knew my name.

And the best part? I got to spend a whole day with dad playing a game we love.

Don’t get me wrong here, I’m not trading my candy cane stipes for a hammer and rails account. My hatred for Purdue football and Curtis Painter still runs deep. The joy Purdue brought me last year by having the worst NCAA tournament loss in history was off the charts.

For a weekend though, I can support the Boilers as they try and bring a championship back to the state I love. That support is just a way of saying thank you for one of the best days of my childhood and one of the most enjoyable days of my life.

Do you have any memories that transcend rivalries? Are there any special days sports have given you? Tell us below!