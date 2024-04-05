Purdue Basketball is in the Final Four!

For the first time since 1980 the Purdue Boilermakers are playing in the Final Four! As the clock wound down against Tennessee and Fletcher Loyer tossed the ball into the air, generations of tormented Purdue fans celebrated and a great weight was lifted off of the Purdue program. The burden of this drought was relieved from both current and former coaches and players. This Final Four run has been a long time wait. Sunday’s victory over Tennessee was a moment of pure joy for Purdue fans that was heightened by previous tournament heartbreaks and the ever present question of “When will it be our turn?”.

It has not been an easy journey for Purdue fans. It’s been a harder one for the players and coaches. In Indiana, basketball is king. Despite the passion and support for basketball, more than their share of great players, widely respected coaches, and a ton of regular season success over the past 44 years, Purdue had fallen short of the Final Four each and every year since 1980. How could just a proud program have the same Final Four drought as Iowa?

Gene Keady Era

Purdue’s Final Four drought started following the departure of Lee Rose for South Florida. Rose had a contentious relationship with the athletic director at the time and departed to start fresh despite having just made the Final Four. Taking over in his place was Gene Keady.

In 25 years Keady won Big Ten coach of the year 7 times, national coach of the year 6 times, and 6 Big Ten regular season championships. He ended his tenure at Purdue with a winning record over Indiana’s Bobby Knight. Despite these accolades, postseason success eluded him.

Keady’s first great opportunity for success came with the Three Amigos (Everette Stephens, Troy Lewis, and Todd Mitchell). The Three Amigos won back to back Big Ten titles as juniors and seniors in 1987 and 1988 and earned a 1 seed in ‘88. Lewis scored 2038 points in his four years and Mitchell was an All-American. The trio made the NCAA tournament each of their four seasons, but in those four tournament appearances they managed just one Sweet 16.

In 1994 Purdue had the best player in college basketball. Glenn Robinson scored over a 1000 points that season (his 1030 points is the Big Ten single season scoring record). Winners of the Big Ten, Purdue defeated Kansas in the Sweet 16 to make Gene Keady’s first Elite 8 and looked destined for a Final Four. In the first of many injury issues for Purdue’s postseason hopes, Robinson had tweaked his back in the win against Kansas. 1 seeded Purdue fell to eventual national runner-up Duke in the Elite 8.

1995 and 1996 Purdue didn’t have Glenn Robinson anymore (national players of the year immediately went to the NBA back then), but the Boilermakers still won the Big Ten in each of those seasons on their way to 3 and 1 seeds respectively. Optimism for a tournament breakthrough was high. Instead both seasons saw the team narrowly avoid first round disasters before falling in the second round. The ‘95 squad avoided a loss to Dick Bennett’s 14 seeded Green Bay by a single point before losing in the second round by 2 and the ‘96 team followed that up by almost becoming the first 1 seed to lose to a 16 before escaping Western Carolina by 2 points.

Gene Keady never again had as good of an opportunity as he did with the Three Amigos or the ‘94 to ‘96 three-Pete years but he did get close to glory one more time. In 2000, 6 seeded Purdue had their bracket break wide open when the 1 and 2 seeds lost in the second round. Purdue defeated Gonzaga to get to the Elite 8 where they faced Dick Bennett’s Wisconsin for the fourth time that season. Sadly, the Badgers left the Pit with a 4 point victory. Keady would finish out his career in 2005 with Matt Painter being named head coach in waiting in 2004.

Matt Painter

Painter shouldn’t have gotten the job in 2004. He was young and inexperienced with just a single season as a head coach under his belt. As time wound down on the Gene Keady era though, other potential candidates received Big Ten jobs before Purdue was ready to name a replacement. Long time Keady assistant (and presumed replacement) Bruce Weber took the Illinois job in 2003 after Bill Self left for Kansas and Thad Matta (who was rumored by Xavier fans as having wanted the Purdue job at the time) took over Ohio State in the same year.

Although there were growing pains along the way, Matt Painter quickly established himself as at least a solid coach. The arrival of the Baby Boilers (JaJuan Johnson, E’twaun Moore, and Robbie Hummel) on campus propelled Purdue back into the national spotlight. In their junior season, they were among the best in the country (and playing like the absolute best in February) but then Hummel tore his ACL at Minnesota. After a subsequent loss to Michigan State and an ugly Big Ten tournament disaster versus Minnesota, the committee would punish the 27-5 Purdue with a 4 seed. Without Hummel, Purdue was unable to compete with eventual national champion Duke in the Sweet 16.

Fortunately for Purdue fans, the Baby Boilers were juniors that year and had one more shot at glory. Unfortunately for Purdue fans, Minnesota is pure evil. On October 16, 2010, the Gophers football program was in town to take on the Boilermakers. It was also the very first day of basketball practice. Hummel re-tore his ACL that day. News would spread across the football stadium that dreary Saturday afternoon as the Boilermakers played the Gophers. I’ve never before or again been a part of a football crowd so disconnected from the game being played in front of them.

Painter was young though. He had shown promise early in his career and would almost certainly get Purdue back to the Final Four. He secured funding from the athletic department to upgrade practice facilities that were near the bottom of the Big Ten. Mackey Arena was renovated. Despite the improvements that should help recruiting, Painter failed to immediately build upon the success of the Baby Boilers. Purdue would miss two consecutive NCAA tournaments after Hummel graduated and finish dead last in the Big Ten in 2014.

Painter is still the head coach now, so clearly things have worked out, but in December of 2014 he was very much on the hot seat with a 8-5 non-conference record. Things turned around midseason though and Purdue would go 12-6 in the Big Ten that season to help Painter avoid that fate. The Boilermakers followed that season up with top 3 finishes in the conference the next four seasons and came within 1 missed rebound against Ohio State in 2018 of winning a share of three consecutive Big Ten titles.

As impressive as the offenses built around AJ Hammons, Caleb Swanigan, and Isaac Haas during that stretch were, the defenses (particularly after Hammons graduated) could not keep up due to a lack of athleticism on the roster. Many Boilermaker fans will point to Isaac Haas shattering his elbow in the 2018 tournament (this injury led to the development of the hook and hold rule) as another season derailed by an injury. I slightly disagree (Villanova was rolling in 2018 and would have defeated Purdue in the Elite 8 had they gotten that far), but it was another promising Purdue team that saw their Final Four hopes dashed by late season injury.

Part of the reason the Haas injury doesn’t bother me as a major missed opportunity is that Purdue has had even better opportunities to end their Final Four drought since. In 2019, Carsen Edwards (with some help from Ryan Cline against Tennessee) carried Purdue to the Elite 8. Edwards then had a masterful performance (42 points in the game) and Purdue was up three with 5 seconds to go and fouled to send Virginia to the line. After making the first free throw, Virginia missed the second intentionally. The rebound was tapped all the way across the timeline into the backcourt. Virginia still had just enough time to collect it, pass it ahead, and tie the game over the outstretched arms of Matt Haarms. Purdue would lose in overtime. Defeated by another Bennett.

Then two years ago, Purdue saw the bracket break open. After many years of playing (and losing to) 1 seeds in the tournament, Purdue would not have to face a top seed. 2 seeded Kentucky was shocked by the Peacocks of St. Peter’s and 1 seeded Baylor fell in the second round to North Carolina. As the three seed in the region, all Purdue had to do was defeat 15 seeded St. Peter’s to reach the Elite 8. Instead, Purdue became the first 3 seed to lose to a 15.

All of the above heartbreak and defeat may have been eclipsed by the worst loss in program history last year when Purdue became the second 1 seed to ever lose to a 16. Much has been written about why Purdue lost that game (and I won’t repeat it here), but the coaches and players have had to stew in it for the past year. All year, Purdue’s players and coaches have had to listen to conversations around Purdue basketball end with “well, what about the NCAA tournament?”.

Purdue isn’t a program stuffed with five stars or reliant on the transfer portal. The vast majority of players are brought in as freshman and developed with the occasional graduate transfer added in. Under Gene Keady and Matt Painter, there have been 44 seasons of Purdue basketball. In that time, Purdue has been dancing 32 times. Keady and Painter have combined for 11 Big Ten championships in 44 years. But this is the first time in those 44 seasons that Purdue is going to the Final Four.

Boilermaker basketball is a close knit family. They’ve had just two head coaches for the past 44 seasons and the second was a former player of the first. Gene Keady is still a welcome presence around the program and in many ways you get the sense that even after 19 years Painter still views this as Keady’s program. As awesome as it is for Purdue fans to experience a Final Four, I’m even happier that the 87 years young Gene Keady could be there to see the program he built finally break through and get a piece of the net.

The journey isn’t done and Purdue still has business to accomplish in the Final Four. Win or lose in Phoenix, Boilermaker fans will always have this season and this moment to look back upon fondly. After so many years of tournament disasters, this Final Four run will be cherished for a long time to come.