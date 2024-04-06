Off Tackle Open Threads: Final Four Choo Choo

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

Women’s Final Four

Iowa Hawkeyes 71, UConn Huskies 69

MaximumSam: One more game incoming for Caitlin Clark and crew, as they make the national championship for the second consecutive season. Not without difficulty - the Huskies were really getting after it on defense and holding Clark to six points by halftime. UConn had the ball down 1 at the end of the game, but got called for a moving screen of all things to ice it.

South Carolina Gamecocks 78, NC State Wolfpack 59

MaximumSam: The Gamecocks move to 37-0 with yet another double digit win. Good luck, Hawkeyes.

Previews

MaximumSam: Purdue, at long last, is in the Final Four. And it being Purdue, their opponent can’t just be some other good team, it is the collection of misfits that is NC State. The Wolfpack needed this play just to stay alive in the ACC Tourney, yet somehow have arrived to the final Four.

Always a West Virginia connection. If the Poca Dot makes this foul shot, then NC State doesn’t make the tournament. Now they are in the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/MdGQNgGFiT — Ben Booth (@TheBenBoothShow) April 1, 2024

Who are the Wolfpack? Everyone knows DJ Burns, he of the very generous frame. Burns has some old man game in the post and is a really good passer. He play like a girthier version of a former Boilermaker, Trevion Williams. His girth will be important - Zach Edey will likely find moving him under the basket pretty challenging. Edey should be able to hold his own in the post, though, which subverts a lot of what the Wolfpack have been living on in this tourney.

Anyways, it isn’t all about Burns. He might not even be the best DJ on the team. DJ Horne is a sharpshooter who is hitting 41% from deep. Not much else jumps out at you, but then again this was a team that was questionable for the NIT before winning nine straight. Torvik goes Purdue, 81-70.

BoilerUp89: NC State is on a heater. The Wolfpack have some great players especially in DJ Burns and DJ Horne and I’m excited to see the matchup down low between the post players. But analysis of the players and matchups will only take us so far. It misses more important, critical information like:

Every time Purdue has made the NCAA Final Four, they’ve won at least one game.

2024 clearly is a year that UConn and NC State lose in the basketball national semifinals.

The Boilermakers need to do the things that got them here. Limit turnovers, play solid defense, and force NC State to make decisions on how to guard Zach Edey. Boiler up!

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide v. #1 UConn Huskies, 7:49 pm, TBS

MaximumSam: Honestly, I’m pretty tired of UConn at this juncture, though the Edey-Clingan battle would be fun to see. Probably means we are getting Alabama-NC State in the final. Torvik goes Huskies, 86-76.

BoilerUp89: The last five Final Fours (including this one) have have twenty teams. That’s not a surprise, simple math would have told you that. UConn is the only program to have gone twice during these five years. They have yet to win a close game either last year or this year in the tournament.

Alabama probably needs to make 15+ threes to win this game. But that’s not completely out of the question for them. The Tide are 37.1% on the season from behind the arc and have three 39%+ shooters. Their offense also takes a ton of threes (Oats wants threes or layups) and with Clingan patrolling the paint I wouldn’t be surprised to see Alabama attempt 40 long range shots in this game. Mark Sears is the name you will likely remember if Alabama can pull off the upset.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.