Off Tackle Open Threads: Last Call to the Champion

Recaps

Purdue Boilermakers 63, NC State Wolfpack 50

MaximumSam: A beauty, it was not. Neither team eclipsed (hey eclipse!) 100 on the o-rating, and NC State posted a 77. Woof. But for Boiler fans, the score could be 24-22 and they would take it wholeheartedly. Purdue is in the national championship game, playing for a national championship. The Big Ten is in the Big Game. Just like football, if you claim Michigan, which we don’t.

BoilerUp89: NC State didn’t shoot the ball well, but Purdue’s defense was pretty solid too. When your offense isn’t going, sometimes you’ve got to grind out wins on the other end of the court. Purdue did that.

Credit to the Wolfpack’s defense which was a top 2 performance against Purdue this season.

UConn Huskies 86, Alabama Crimson Tide 72

BoilerUp89: UConn remains very, very good. The Tide kept the game within reach into the second half, but 11 threes wasn’t going to be enough for them to beat the Huskies.

Previews

Women’s National Championship

#1 Iowa Hawkeyes v. #1 South Carolina Gamecocks, 2 pm, ABC

MaximumSam: Another rematch from last year’s tourney. Last year, Iowa upset the 36-0 Gamecocks behind 41 points from Caitlin Clark, which was probably the moment she went from great women’s basketball player to National Star. Well, South Carolina is 37-0 this year, so if Iowa wins, you can’t say they didn’t earn it. Either way, it’s Clark’s last game for Iowa, so tune in for your last chance to enjoy or hate on her as you prefer.

BoilerUp89: The last time a Big Ten team won the women’s tournament was in 1999 when Purdue did. It’s time for the Big Ten to end the drought.

For the second year in a row, Iowa is in a game featuring the best team in the nation (South Carolina) vs. the best player in the nation (Clark). What’s odd about that is this South Carolina team doesn’t resemble last year’s team at all. The Gamecocks saw FIVE players drafted in the first 25 picks of the WNBA draft. The newcomers have looked just as impressive.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.