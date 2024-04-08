Purdue v Connecticut Preview

Tonight the Purdue Boilermakers take on the Connecticut Huskies in the men’s basketball national championship game. It’s a clash between the two teams that most have viewed as the top two teams in the sport since December.

The Matchups

Connecticut is a well balanced team. They have rebounding, scoring, and defense from all of their starters. They’ve crushed the tournament for the second year in a row and look destined to become the first back-to-back champions since Florida.

The Huskies aren’t invincible though. They’ve shot poorly from three this tournament (particularly against Big Ten teams and in their second games at a venue - 13% against Northwestern and 17% against Illinois) and have a thin bench. It will take Purdue’s A-game to defeat the Huskies but the Boilermakers are a pretty good team themselves.

For Purdue to pull off the upset, here are the matchups to watch:

Donovan Clingan v. Zach Edey

Clingan is probably the second best post defender in the country (behind Ryan Kalkbrenner). He’s 7’2” and has the athleticism and length to make open shots disappear and is hard for even the tallest centers to score over.

Clingan has struggled against the other elite centers in the country though. Two of Connecticut’s three losses came against Kansas (Hunter Dickinson) and Creighton (Ryan Kalkbrenner). Against Dickinson, Clingan was limited to 8 points while Dickinson had 15. Clingan was only healthy for one of their two games against Creighton (UConn actually won the game where he played sparingly off the bench). In the healthy game, Clingan scored just 12 points and gave up 15 to Kalkbrenner. Note that Dickinson averaged 17.9 points/game and Kalkbrenner averaged 17.3 so they weren’t far off their season averages.

Beyond his reduced effectiveness against other elite post players, Clingan only plays about 25-30 minutes a game. Edey has played all but 33 seconds in Purdue’s last two games. Can Clingan avoid fouling? Will Purdue feast instead against his backup when he’s resting or in foul trouble?

Alex Karaban v. Trey Kaufman-Renn/Mason Gillis

Karaban is a great basketball player and possibly my favorite current Huskie. He’s a very dangerous three point shooter and a great weapon at the PF spot. When I watched Xavier defeat #1 ranked UConn in December 2022, I thought it was primarily due to Karaban sitting for much of the game due to foul trouble.

While Karaban could get into foul trouble in this one - either in helping versus Edey or just in general - his other weakness is that he gives up strength against bigger PFs due to being just 220 lbs with his 6’8” frame. Not much went right for Indiana when they played UConn in New York this season, but Malik Reneau was able to score seemingly at will in the low block against Karaban when not in foul trouble. Purdue is one of the few teams other than Indiana that runs a two post offense at times. If Purdue pulls off the upset look for TKR to contribute a handful of points over Karaban.

When TKR comes out of the game, Purdue inserts Gillis. As good of a three pointer shooter as Karaban is (38%), Gillis is an even better 47%. PF is considered one of the weaker parts of the Purdue rotation, but I really like this matchup for the Boilermakers.

The Guards

UConn’s guards are more athletic than Purdue’s but outside of old friend Cam Spencer, their starting three have struggled from beyond the arc. Purdue will need to keep a blanket on Spencer on the perimeter without allowing the others to get going downhill towards the basket. Once again, Edey will be playing a lot of drop coverage but Purdue will have to allow mid-range twos without giving up layups to Clingan or to a driving Newton or Castle.

Fletcher Loyer has played really well for Purdue this tournament, but can he guard Newton or Castle? Don’t be surprised if Purdue goes to Heide or Colvin on the bench more than they have the last two games.

On the other end of the court, UConn’s length could cause problems for Purdue’s smaller guards, but the Huskies haven’t been a team that generates many turnovers so I don’t hate Purdue’s ability to get their guards looks or run the offense.

The transition game is were Purdue can be beat. UConn’s fast break tends to come off of defensive rebounds instead of turnovers. Purdue will need to get back on defense and do a better job of stopping the ball when they can’t secure offensive rebounds or make field goals.

Intriguing Notes on the Game

Connecticut (+125) and Purdue (+98) have outscored their opponents by 223 in this tournament. That’s the highest margin in a NCAA men’s basketball national championship game ever.

Purdue has not lost to a non-conference high-major basketball program since December 8, 2020 when they lost at Miami Florida 54-58.

Connecticut has not lost a NCAA tournament game since March 17, 2022.

The Huskies are 5-0 in the national championship game.

Common opponents:

Indiana: UConn won 77-57, Purdue won 87-66 and 79-59

Gonzaga: UConn won 76-63, Purdue won 73-63 and 80-68

Xavier: UConn won 80-75, 99-56, and 87-60. Purdue won 83-71

Marquette: UConn won 81-53, 74-67, and 73-57. Purdue won 78-75.

Northwestern: UConn won 75-58. Purdue lost 88-92 (OT) and won 105-96 (OT).

Illinois: UConn won 77-52. Purdue won 83-78 and 77-71.

Alabama: UConn won 86-72. Purdue won 92-86.

Reasons why Purdue will win

Purdue has won 2 Final Four games in a row (Purdue won the 1980 third place game in the penultimate occurrence of the third place game). Winning two Final Four games has meant a national championship for 40+ years. The last program to not win a national championship while winning two Final Four games in a row was UCLA (1976 third place over Rutgers and 1980 runner-ups). UCLA though had a) plenty of spare championships and b) that 1980 Final Four win vacated.

Purdue is the 7th Big Ten team to play for a national title since Michigan State last won for the Big Ten in 2000. They join Indiana, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The number 7 is considered lucky in Western culture - primarily due to the seven classical planets of the Sun, Moon, Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn. In antiquity people didn’t know that the Earth revolved around the Sun. The ancients saw these seven objects moving across the sky while the stars remained fixed in place.

Speaking of lucky and unlucky numbers. UConn is on a 12 game winning streak. Are they really going to finish the season on a 13 game winning streak?

Purdue has not had a winning streak of less than six games this season. They currently have a five game winning streak.

Today there is a total eclipse of the sun that will transverse the United States. Dead center in the path of totality sits Bloomington, Indiana. For much of human history, an eclipse has been interpreted as an omen or a harbinger of doom. Considering that the eclipse will pass through the campus of Purdue’s biggest rival, today will surely be a great day for Boilermakers and a terrible one for Hoosiers. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that Purdue has long been associated with the moon.

OTE Bracket Challenge

This season I didn’t bother to change my OTE bracket submission name to BoilerUp89. I was lazy and entered the competition on my phone. Surely, I’m not going to win the OTE bracket challenge twice in 5 years? That would be stupid and therefore AlmaOtter’s wife will win the competition.

Perhaps the most important reason Purdue will win this game involves Fairleigh Dickinson. Never has a 1 seed lost to a 16 seed and not won it all the following season. That’s just scientific fact.

Since I brought FDU up, it’s time for a confession. I don’t think I’ve mentioned this on OTE before, but following FDU’s win over Texas Southern some jackass Purdue fan commented in a reddit thread regarding the upcoming FDU v. Purdue game. That person callously stated they would take a humiliating loss to a 16 seed then if it meant next year they would get to be the champions. That person was me. I’m responsible for the FDU loss, but the deal was that Purdue would win it all this year. It’s time to fulfill the second half of that deal.

Boiler up! Beat UConn.