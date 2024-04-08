Off Tackle Open Threads: Monday Night Glory

Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Recaps

South Carolina Gamecocks 87, Iowa Hawkeyes 75

MaximumSam: Dawn Staley has built a machine in South Carolina, and Caitlin Clark and company didn’t quite have enough to overcome it. Clark started off well but finished with 30 on 28 shots, and the bench heavy Gamecocks controlled things down the stretch. It’s the end of an era, as Clark has said she is moving on after this season. Can’t be good for women’s college basketball to lose Clark, but it has to be good to have less Iowa, so probably a wash in the end.

Previews

MaximumSam: Speaking of legends, the Legend of Zach Edey ends tonight as well. You’ve seen BoilerUp89’s Mega Preview, so no need to for me to reinvent the wheel. UConn loves to attack the paint, so Zach Edey better be ready to scare off the peasants again. The Big Ten has been in this game seven times since Sparty won it all in 2000. Baby Jesus, let us win one.

That’ll be a wrap on open threads for basketball season. It has been a pleasure watching this season with you guys and having a brief window of non-football content. Tomorrow, MNW will make us post about the backup right tackle options for Illinois, but tonight we hope for glory. Let’s Go Boilers.

BoilerUp89: Thanks for reading skipping directly to the comments all season long. It’s been a privilege talking basketball with MaximumSam, our other writers, and the basketball community here every day this season.

One last game. A chance for glory. Boiler up! Beat UConn.

AlmaOtter: It’s been fun, all. One last time, for death and for glory. At least until we start up Indiana Week in like 14 days.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball.