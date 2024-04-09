Rutgers helps UConn to a National Title

We all knew it would come down to this.

Would Rutgers’ forgiveness enable UConn to roll over Purdue in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

After last night, it’s clear that the Scarlet Knights provided the path and the execution for the Huskies to reign supreme over college basketball.

How, you say?

Let’s start with old Danny Hurley.

Four, count-em, four years as a Rutgers assistant coach from 1997-2001. He coached under Kevin Bannon and helped the Scarlet Knights reach 6th in the Big East in 1999 with a 19-13 overall record.

Danny also got some NBA prospect experience with two 1/2nd round NBA draft picks in Dahntay Jones (Celtics, 20th pick) and Luis Flores (Rockets, 55th pick).

Without this key NCAA experience at such a young age, do we really think he gets hired on at Wagner - which started his trajectory to Rhode Island and finally, UConn?

Doubtful.

A belated you’re welcome, Huskies.

Moving on to an absolutely key transfer - Cam Spencer.

Cam Spencer is now 2-1 against Purdue lifetime. Donning the Scarlet and White, he averaged 13.5 points last year in leading the Knights to a buzzer beating 65-64 Win and a 70-65 close loss in the third round of the B1G Tournament in 2023.

Did Cam get an edge seeing this same Purdue team play many times?

Did he get motivated for revenge after the loss last year?

The world may never know, but again, a belated you’re welcome, Huskies.

Then we move to the big man, Donovan Clingan.

Clingan grew up in Bristol, Connecticut. The fertile recruiting grounds of the New York City Metro area.

He came upon Rutgers’ radar early in the recruiting process - being one of the first offers with (eww) Syracuse.

Look at the positioning of that Scarlet Knights logo - center, bottom, and BOLD.

Did Steve Pikiell let Clingan go since he was already a victor in the Cliff Omoruyi sweepstakes?

Did he decide to let Clingan go to a regional rival just to give them a chance?

We’ll never know, but again, a belated you’re welcome, Huskies.

And that brings us to our last favor that the Scarlet Knights did for the 2024 NCAA Champions - Hassan Diarra.

Hassan Diarra is another Clingan story - but this time lured by the riches of College Station, Texas. Diarra is a Queens, New York native and played ball with the PSA Cardinals AAU team in the city.

Rutgers is ALL OVER the PSA teams coming through. They’ve offered the top two prospects this year and pulled Dylan Harper off PSA’s main rival, the New York Rens.

Again, Coach Pikiell likes to compete against the toughest competition. Letting UConn get a few players here and there makes sense for that strategy.

Did he let Diarra head out to Texas to spread the wealth among the CBB landscape?

Some would think so, but again, a belated you’re welcome, Huskies.