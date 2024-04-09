Bracket Challenge Top 5, Come Collect Your Prizes!

Well, March Madness has come and gone. Another year, another double championship game loss for the Big Ten. Your teams suck, my team sucks, and this conference sucks. Bee One Gee, y’all.

Enough of the wallowing. We have prizes to award to the winners and runners-up for the OTE NCAAM and NCAAW bracket challenges! If the lovely brackets listed below belong to you, hit me up at alma.otter91@gmail.com to claim your prizes. Have I made said prizes yet? No. So please allow for six to eight weeks of shipping and handling.

Winners get their choice of an OTE coffee mug or beer glass AND a sticker.

Everyone else in the top 5 gets an OTE sticker too! Thanks for playing and kicking my ass, all.

NCAAM Bracket Challenge Top 5:

KatieLayne BoilerBrad89/Bradley B Georgetown24/Dominic Oliveri Odomaniac/Darren Odom mikeyscanlan/Mike Scanlan

NCAAW Bracket Challenge Top 5: