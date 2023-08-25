2023 Big Ten Football Record Predictions, Team Previews, Picks

From Illinois to wisconsin, we’ve got you covered on picks and predictions for each Big Ten team in 2023!

From Illinois to Wisconsin, from Nebraska to Rutgers, from Ohio State to Michigan—whatever way you slice the Big Ten, Off Tackle Empire has all your final previews, roster updates, picks, predictions, and more for the 2023 football season!

As a throwback to our founding as The Rivalry, Esq., we put on our barrister’s wig and plead our team’s case before the most unforgiving jury you can imagine—a sports bar full of Big Ten fans.

So welcome! Step into the courtroom, and don’t forget decorum—your team sucks, my team is great, and everything in-between is..., well, not my team. Check out the previews, vote in the polls, and let us know why your predictions are correct and good-looking and ours have the breath and comport of a wisconsin fan on a back-to-back Packers and Badgers bar crawl.

These are OTE’s Closing Arguments. Come on in.